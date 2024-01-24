R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 18.5% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.99. 4,550,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,453,846. The company has a market capitalization of $356.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.76 and a fifty-two week high of $449.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

