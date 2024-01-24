Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 8.5% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,621,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 238.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $445.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,550,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,846. The company has a market cap of $356.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.76 and a 12-month high of $449.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $429.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

