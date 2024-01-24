Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $18.02 Million Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,710 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $18,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HAL. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 37,010 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the second quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HAL shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Halliburton from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

HAL traded up $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.83. The stock had a trading volume of 14,406,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.45. Halliburton has a one year low of $27.84 and a one year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.99%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

