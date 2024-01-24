Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 852.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at about $695,100,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.80. The stock had a trading volume of 19,359,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,569,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.76. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.95.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

