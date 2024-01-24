Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Itron were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Itron by 4.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 1.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Itron by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Itron by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.60. 216,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.52.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Itron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

