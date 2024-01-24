Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,976 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,905,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,236,594. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.31. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $208.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,306,619.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.21.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

