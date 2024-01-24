Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Buys 780 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the third quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLZ. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.38.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. 6,612,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,394,296. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.75 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

