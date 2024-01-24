Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Acquired by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 122.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.64 per share, for a total transaction of $256,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 97,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,242.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Emerson Electric from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.72.

Emerson Electric Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,467,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,726. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.73. The company has a market capitalization of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.94 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Emerson Electric had a net margin of 87.17% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

