Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock Holdings Increased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,354 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.09% of Zoom Video Communications worth $19,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 460,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,231,000 after purchasing an additional 14,945 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after purchasing an additional 226,832 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,539,605. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 94.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.87 and a 1 year high of $85.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total value of $793,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $306,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,752,377 in the last 90 days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

