Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc Purchases 858 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 3.1% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 334.8% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $2.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.50. The company had a trading volume of 21,849,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,580,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $81.21 and a one year high of $118.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $604.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $115.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

