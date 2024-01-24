Guinness Asset Management LTD Increases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,586 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Intuit were worth $27,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 50.0% in the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 144.4% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Intuit by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 80 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $636.18. 1,017,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,222,060. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $384.05 and a 52-week high of $644.73. The stock has a market cap of $178.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $595.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $541.57.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.92, for a total value of $1,015,982.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

