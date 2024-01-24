Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Stock Position Cut by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Amphenol comprises 3.7% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Amphenol by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,104,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,086,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,517 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Amphenol by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 19,752 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 7,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,034 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.38.

Insider Activity at Amphenol

In other news, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:APH traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,518,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,394. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $103.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $88.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

