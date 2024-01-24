ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. ON Semiconductor accounts for about 1.2% of Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ON traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. 8,684,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,128. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $86.20. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.83.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

ON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.08.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

