Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $22.66 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $22,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Meridian Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $866,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Check Capital Management Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on TMO shares. TheStreet upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $670.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE TMO traded down $10.88 on Wednesday, hitting $539.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,971,322. The firm has a market cap of $208.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $515.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.57. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.60 and a 52-week high of $597.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 14th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,607,231.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.