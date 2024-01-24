Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,670,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 207,783 shares during the quarter. V.F. accounts for approximately 3.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 1.97% of V.F. worth $135,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in V.F. in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of V.F. by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 133,624 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter worth $4,948,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,448,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,482,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $12.85 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.92.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. V.F. had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 24.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently -65.45%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $306,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

