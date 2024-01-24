AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Silicon Valley Capital Partners

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.13.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE ABBV traded down $3.28 on Wednesday, reaching $164.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,420,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,584,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $167.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.52. The stock has a market cap of $295.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 169.86%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

