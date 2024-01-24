Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 12,106 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 596,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,106 shares during the quarter. ON Semiconductor makes up 1.3% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $55,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after buying an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $308,064,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $303,024,000 after buying an additional 2,568,864 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ ON traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.15. 8,684,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,128. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.08.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

