Silicon Valley Capital Partners Sells 1,090 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,233,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,708,000 after acquiring an additional 686,116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 126.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 116,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,824,000 after acquiring an additional 65,051 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,029,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,192. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.75. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $44.04 and a one year high of $56.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.