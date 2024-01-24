PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Boosted by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 925,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,024 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned about 0.07% of PepsiCo worth $156,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $2.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.60. 4,981,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,214,437. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $227.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.67.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

