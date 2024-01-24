Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $171.66 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,479 shares during the quarter. Aflac makes up about 4.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Aflac were worth $171,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 37,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.00. 1,555,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,913. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered Aflac from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.45.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

