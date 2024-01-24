Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $50.27 Million in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,571,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,270,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 3.38% of Cellebrite DI as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellebrite DI Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 388,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $9.04.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. Cellebrite DI had a negative net margin of 19.40% and a positive return on equity of 119.62%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cellebrite DI Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

