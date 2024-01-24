Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Invests $50.27 Million in Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLBT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,571,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,270,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 3.38% of Cellebrite DI as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 21.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cellebrite DI Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ CLBT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.76. 388,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,603. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.87, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Cellebrite DI Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $9.04.
Cellebrite DI Company Profile
Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. Its DI suite of solutions allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.
