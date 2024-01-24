Silicon Valley Capital Partners Acquires 367 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 475,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after acquiring an additional 233,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,536,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $65.58 and a 12 month high of $108.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

