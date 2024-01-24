iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $488.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,147,326. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $491.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

