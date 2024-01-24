Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,172,119 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 140,435 shares during the period. Ormat Technologies makes up 2.1% of Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 3.60% of Ormat Technologies worth $151,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,429 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 15,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE ORA traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,947. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.73 and a 52-week high of $94.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $208.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.69 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

