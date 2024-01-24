Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. Sells 602 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,221 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter worth $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 86.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 57.7% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Performance

GBCI stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,027,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,714. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.81.

Glacier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.93%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

