Silicon Valley Capital Partners Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners’ holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dover Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:APD traded down $6.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $257.16. 1,768,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,199. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $251.63 and a one year high of $320.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.77. The company has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.10.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

