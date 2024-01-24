Centric Wealth Management Takes $4.46 Million Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 88,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,462,000. AB Ultra Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth $399,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 41,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 806.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,733,000 after acquiring an additional 208,070 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:YEAR traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.46. 306,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,149. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.89 and a 52-week high of $52.18.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

