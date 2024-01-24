Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Raises Holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in monday.com were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,684,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,156,000 after buying an additional 1,332,770 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 943,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,546,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 837,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,416,000 after acquiring an additional 399,859 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,719,000 after acquiring an additional 278,000 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,686,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised monday.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on monday.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.38.

Shares of MNDY traded down $6.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.71. 709,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,190. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $108.35 and a 12 month high of $218.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -619.86 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.79.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

