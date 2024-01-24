Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 470,000 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lessened its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 76.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 470,000 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned about 0.10% of GoDaddy worth $10,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 2,113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GDDY. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

In other news, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $365,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,716 shares in the company, valued at $12,549,005.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $323,455.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares in the company, valued at $26,712,494.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $365,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,549,005.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,201 shares of company stock worth $11,550,345 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,579,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,628. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.75. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $109.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.45% and a negative return on equity of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

