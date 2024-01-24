Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Raises Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 201,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 51,982 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Delek US were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Delek US by 1,150.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other Delek US news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE:DK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 759,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,229. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $31.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Delek US’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

