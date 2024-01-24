Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361,376 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Taboola.com worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 159,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Taboola.com by 10.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 65,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 6,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taboola.com in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Taboola.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taboola.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taboola.com

In other Taboola.com news, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at $10,282,975.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Eldad Maniv sold 33,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $132,895.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,894,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,665,858.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Lior Golan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,545,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,282,975.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,788 shares of company stock worth $2,254,111 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Trading Down 0.7 %

TBLA stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.28. 881,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,042. Taboola.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.73.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. Taboola.com had a negative return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $360.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Taboola.com Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.