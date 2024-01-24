Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Reduces Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lowered its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733,558 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAK. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 246,886 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. XY Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 143,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 65,666 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of TAK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,927. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.61. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $17.15.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

