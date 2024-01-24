Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Buys Shares of 1,043 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $507.47. 627,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,662. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $445.75. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $336.24 and a 1 year high of $512.94.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

