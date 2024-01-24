Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Grows Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 74,413 shares during the period. Match Group comprises approximately 2.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned about 0.23% of Match Group worth $24,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Match Group by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 174,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 19,247 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its stake in Match Group by 12.0% in the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 21,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $616,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Match Group by 690.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Match Group by 26.4% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 38,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $36.94. 3,843,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,770,723. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $54.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman acquired 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.11 per share, with a total value of $116,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,493.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $49,275. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Match Group from $97.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

