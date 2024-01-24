Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. reduced its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,135 shares during the period. Pinterest comprises about 4.0% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Pinterest worth $37,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Pinterest by 1,093.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,237 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,187. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PINS traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,416,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,461,807. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $38.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.48, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.38.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

About Pinterest

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.