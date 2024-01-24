Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after buying an additional 149,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $74,615,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $68.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $847.31. 7,752,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $718.46 and its 200-day moving average is $669.31. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $864.59. The company has a market capitalization of $334.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $816.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

