Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ASML by 31,845.9% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after acquiring an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ASML by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ASML by 26,831.2% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 150,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,718,000 after buying an additional 149,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth $74,615,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ASML Stock Performance
NASDAQ ASML traded up $68.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $847.31. 7,752,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,407. The business’s 50 day moving average is $718.46 and its 200-day moving average is $669.31. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $864.59. The company has a market capitalization of $334.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML
ASML Company Profile
ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ASML
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.