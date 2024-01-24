Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $116.40 Million Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 12.5% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.13% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $116,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 444.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,933.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of REGN stock traded down $6.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $948.24. 390,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 593,576. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $862.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $821.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $957.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $850.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $950.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $884.00 to $1,076.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $921.48.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total transaction of $1,417,936.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.01, for a total value of $1,417,936.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,407,250.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,595. 8.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Featured Articles

