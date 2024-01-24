Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 4,201 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,137 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 4.1% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $177,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, January 19th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.45.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at $250,406,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO traded up $27.56 on Wednesday, reaching $1,253.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,479,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,818,964. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,284.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,054.75 and a 200-day moving average of $934.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $586.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $5.25 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

