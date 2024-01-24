Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Sells 357,000 Shares of Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its holdings in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of Arko worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,694,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 174,306 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arko by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,143,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,913,000 after acquiring an additional 155,194 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Arko by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,092,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,244,000 after buying an additional 163,675 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arko by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,635,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Arko by 2.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,583,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,589,000 after buying an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arko alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ARKO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Arko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Arko Stock Performance

ARKO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.78. The company had a trading volume of 157,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,372. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $908.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 0.35. Arko Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 0.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arko Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About Arko

(Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.