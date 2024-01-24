Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Trims Stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lessened its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 435,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,985 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF were worth $9,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 130,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 20,631 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,840,000.

KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA KBA traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 561,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,874. The firm has a market cap of $326.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.05. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $29.44.

About KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF

The KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (KBA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China A 50 Connect index. The fund tracks a subset of market cap-weighted large- and mid-cap Chinese equities listed in Shanghai and Shenzhen. KBA was launched on Mar 5, 2014 and is managed by KraneShares.

