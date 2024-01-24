eCash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.72 Million (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 24th. One eCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a market cap of $594.03 million and approximately $6.72 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, eCash has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,839.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.71 or 0.00591651 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00177794 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00021665 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

eCash Profile

XEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,616,098,423,092 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. eCash’s official website is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

eCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “eCash (XEC) aims to deliver scaling solutions and introduce features like staking and subchains while maintaining the core technology of Bitcoin. XEC tokens are used for minting custom tokens, paying transaction fees, and participating in governance. eCash has protocol upgrades twice a year, and it was rebranded from Bitcoin Cash ABC to eCash in July 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

