Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Purchases 330,000 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 44.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,080,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in InMode were worth $32,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InMode by 122.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of InMode by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of InMode by 22.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode during the first quarter valued at approximately $925,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

InMode Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,114,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,004. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.53. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 2.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

InMode Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Further Reading

