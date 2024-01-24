Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 7,907 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Moderna were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 355,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,686,000 after acquiring an additional 94,810 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 259,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 116,840 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $44,527.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of Moderna stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.11. 2,593,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,328. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $195.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.