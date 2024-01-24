Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Target worth $42,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Target by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Target by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,840,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,732. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.42. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 56.12%.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.62.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

