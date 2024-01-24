PARSIQ (PRQ) Reaches Market Cap of $24.51 Million

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. PARSIQ has a market cap of $24.51 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 9.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PARSIQ’s genesis date was October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,256,872 tokens. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. The official website for PARSIQ is parsiq.net. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

