Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd Has $52.84 Million Holdings in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN)

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,294 shares during the quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Kenon were worth $52,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 124.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 40,690 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 143,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 84,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after buying an additional 30,568 shares during the last quarter. 14.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kenon Stock Performance

KEN traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $24.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,185. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.24. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kenon ( NYSE:KEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The utilities provider reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 158.22%. The company had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Kenon Profile

(Free Report)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

Featured Articles

