Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Sold by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lowered its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,994 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD owned approximately 0.65% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $10,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVOO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 146,853.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,640,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,962 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 119.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 618,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,388,000 after purchasing an additional 336,700 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 184,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 58,831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 133.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.67. The company had a trading volume of 59,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,396. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a twelve month low of $78.54 and a twelve month high of $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.98.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

