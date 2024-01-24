Radio Caca One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.37 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Radio Caca has a market cap of $48.14 million and $4.37 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002706 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000552 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00020503 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005978 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

Radio Caca is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.