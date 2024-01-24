Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 82,457 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,196 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,457 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.1% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $50,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.44.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 263,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.77, for a total transaction of $40,776,168.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,830,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,035,237,154.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,434,232 shares of company stock worth $1,008,270,878 in the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded down $1.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.35. 4,140,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,888,458. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.37. The company has a market capitalization of $434.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

