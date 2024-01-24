Starbucks (SBUX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX):

1/19/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $107.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/18/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/16/2024 – Starbucks was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $112.00.

1/16/2024 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock.

1/5/2024 – Starbucks had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $110.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2023 – Starbucks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2023 – Starbucks is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,654,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,548,238. The firm has a market cap of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.23. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 504 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.66, for a total value of $53,252.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,352.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock worth $807,565. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

